Tribal Trailblazer: Telangana's Mountaineering Marvel Scales New Heights

Bhukya Yashwant, a tribal youth from Mahabubabad district, Telangana, has successfully climbed Mount Kang Yatze-2, a 6,250-meter-high peak in the Himalayas. Yashwant, who has set multiple mountaineering records, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a letter for his invaluable support and encouragement.

The Chief Minister recognized Yashwant's passion and talent, extending financial assistance of ₹5 lakh through the Telangana State Sports Authority. Yashwant acknowledged the Chief Minister's leadership skills, foresight, hard work, and concern for the people, stating, "The trust and encouragement he placed in me have significantly contributed to my success."

Despite the challenges faced during the expedition, which tested his physical endurance and mental strength, Yashwant completed his mission. "Despite the obstacles, I was successful in completing my mission thanks to my determination and passion for mountaineering shone through," he added.

Yashwant has previously scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, and Mount Unum in Himachal Pradesh. He is now planning to conquer Mount Everest and is expecting support and encouragement from his well-wishers and the government.

Yashwant's journey to the summit was filled with challenges, including harsh weather conditions, steep inclines, and limited oxygen. However, his determination and passion for mountaineering helped him overcome these obstacles. "I was driven by the desire to hoist the Indian national flag at the summit and make my country proud," he said.

Yashwant's achievement and the dedication and perseverance behind it are inspiring. He has been involved in mountaineering for several years and has consistently pushed himself to achieve new heights. His success is also a reflection of the support he has received from his family, friends, and the government.

The Telangana State Sports Authority has been instrumental in supporting Yashwant's endeavours. The authority has provided him with the necessary equipment, training, and financial assistance, which has been crucial in his success. Yashwant expressed his gratitude to the authority, saying, "Their support has been invaluable in helping me achieve my goals."

Yashwant's next target is Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. He is preparing for the challenge by undergoing rigorous training and practising in various mountainous regions. He is confident that with the support of his well-wishers and the government, he will be able to conquer Mount Everest and achieve his dream.

Yashwant's achievements have not only brought pride to his community but also inspired many young people to take up mountaineering.