Tribal Ashram School student dies of fever, kin cry foul

ADILABAD: A girl student of the Tribal Ashram School studying seventh class died of fever at Mamidiguda in Adilabad Rural mandal. The girl was a native of Mangurla village of Jainad mandal.

On learning about their daughter suffering from fever, parents went to the hostel and admitted her to the RIMS where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Adivasis and her parents staged a protest at the hospital demanding the officials concerned take stern action against the hostel staff for their negligence in providing proper treatment to their daughter. The leaders of Thudum Debba demanded the officials pay compensation and give a job to the family members of the deceased.