Trapped by a Job Offer, Woman Falls Victim to Rape

Hyderabad: The promise of a job offer turned into a nightmare for a woman from Karimnagar, after she was trapped by two deceptive individuals who sexually abused her.

The woman who had enrolled in online classes had a harrowing experience after being enticed with job offers that required her to visit an institution located at KPHB called Naren Technologies.

Upon arrival at its offices in January, she discovered that the premises were largely empty, with only one person present there. The accused, Narendranath, 42, from Guntur’s Sattenapally trapped and abused her, leaving her in a state of shock, said KPHB police station sub-inspector B. Suman.

Later, when she told her friend Santosh Goud, 39, of Gudivada, of the incident, he took advantage of the situation and threatened to expose her earlier experience if she did not oblige him sexually. Unable to endure the trauma, the victim decided to seek refuge in her hometown.

When Deccan Chronicle tried to talk about the incident, the distressed family was reluctant to provide any information.

KPHB inspector Venkateswar Rao told Deccan Chronicle: "The incident occurred in the second week of January. She could not gather the courage to talk to her family. As a last resort, she decided to confide in Santosh Goud because he always called her 'sister'. She shared her terrible experience hoping to overcome her fear, but things turned into a nightmare."

The incident came to light on March 22 when she had a traumatic experience with Santosh. Incidentally there is no institution named 'Naren Technologies' in KPHB. The police say that Narendranath had called her to a flat and abused her.

A similar case was filed against Narendranath six months ago.

A case have been registered and both Narendranath and Santosh Goud have been arrested and put in custody, he said.

Police stressed the importance of conducting thorough research before agreeing to respond to such job offers.