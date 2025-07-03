Translocated Tigress Zeenat Rewrites Similipal’s Tiger Legacy

A heartening chapter is unfolding deep within the emerald wilderness of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, where a Royal Bengal tigress named Zeenat, originally from Maharashtra, is believed to be carrying a new generation of cubs — a milestone that could reshape the future of the region’s famed tiger population.Brought to Similipal in 2023 as part of a bold genetic diversification project, Zeenat was tasked with an extraordinary mission: to infuse new bloodlines into a population long shadowed by the risks of inbreeding, particularly among Similipal’s rare melanistic (black-coated) tigers.But her journey to acceptance in this dense, fiercely territorial forest was far from simple.Soon after her arrival, Zeenat startled forest officials by straying far beyond her new home — crossing state borders into the forests of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Her unanticipated odyssey left wildlife managers scrambling to track and eventually recapture her, bringing her back to a protected enclosure inside Similipal.“She was restless, unfamiliar with her surroundings, and we had to be patient,” recalled Prem Kumar Jha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha.Hope flickered earlier this year when thermal camera traps near the Jamunagarh meadows captured rare footage: Zeenat in close company with T-12, a 12-year-old melanistic tiger known for his dominance and imposing presence. While she had earlier spurned advances from a younger male, T-31 — T-12’s son — Zeenat eventually bonded with the older, more experienced tiger.“The two successfully mated. This is more than a breeding event. It’s a symbol of resilience and a critical intervention for genetic health in Similipal’s tiger population,” Jha confirmed, adding that with a gestation period of around 105 days, Zeenat could give birth by late August or early September 2025.Similipal is unique — home to the world’s largest known population of melanistic tigers. But this rare beauty has come with a hidden danger: excessive inbreeding, threatening genetic diversity and long-term survival.Dr. Anup Nayak, a noted wildlife biologist, explained, “The rise in melanistic tigers was linked to genetic uniformity. Introducing Zeenat was essential to break this cycle. Whether her cubs bear the iconic black coat or not, they will carry fresh genetic markers crucial for the population’s viability.”A Glimmer of Hope for SimilipalThis development marks a significant success for conservationists, who had carefully timed Zeenat’s release during her estrus cycle, when she was most receptive to male courtship. The strategy paid off.Now, all eyes are on the coming months. If Zeenat indeed gives birth in the wild — and stays within Similipal with her litter — it could pave the way for a more genetically diverse, resilient tiger population.For wildlife lovers, the tale of Zeenat is more than a conservation effort. It’s a testament to nature’s ability to heal and adapt when given thoughtful care.“As Similipal’s ancient sal forests await the patter of tiny, striped — or perhaps shadowy-black — paws, Zeenat’s story promises to become one of the most celebrated wildlife moments of the year,” said Manoj Das, a wildlife lover and activist living in Rairangpur near the Similipal forest.