 Top
Home » News

Train Pilot Injured as Eagle Shatters Windscreen and Lands Inside Cabin

News
8 Nov 2025 12:39 PM IST

The incident occurred in the Baramulla-Banihal train between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations

Train Pilot Injured as Eagle Shatters Windscreen and Lands Inside Cabin
x
An eagle crashed into the windscreen of a train in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and landed inside the cabin of the locomotive pilot who received minor injuries (File Photo)

Srinagar: An eagle crashed into the windscreen of a train in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and landed inside the cabin of the locomotive pilot who received minor injuries, officials said. The incident occurred in the Baramulla-Banihal train between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations, they said.

The windscreen was shattered, causing minor facial injuries to the pilot, the officials added. However, the bird landed safely inside the pilot's cabin after the collision, they said.


( Source : PTI )
Anantnag jammu kashmir locomotive 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X