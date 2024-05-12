Tragic End for Missing Teen Found Dead in Hyderabad Quarry

Hyderabad: An 18 year old boy who went missing on Monday was found dead in a quarry in Puttoniguda, Shadnagar police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as M. Nithin, went to play cricket along with his five friends on Saturday and later went to the quarry to play in a pond there.

Nithin did not know how to swim. He apparently entered deeper waters and drowned after some time. His friends alerted his parents and local authorities. Search and rescue teams were dispatched. They could only retrieve his body on Sunday morning. The police said it was a difficult task to retrieve the body because the quarry was deep.

Nithin’s father M. Raju was in shock. Raju said he was unaware that Nithin had gone to the pond, he had only said he was going to play cricket.

A case has been registered regarding the incident, said Shadnagar sub-inspector K. Lingam. Nithin’s body has been sent to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.