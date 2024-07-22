



17-year-old student named Mohd Ibraheem lost his life after being kicked by a horse during a Muharram procession in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad. The tragic accident occurred on July 18th, 2024, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

According to the police complaint filed by Mohd Farooq Abdullah, Ibraheem's elder brother, the incident took place around 7:30 PM near the Bintrif Function Hall at Engine Bowli. Ibraheem, a second-year intermediate student, was walking alongside the procession when a horse unexpectedly kicked him on the right side of his stomach.

The impact of the kick caused Ibraheem to collapse on the road. His friend, Ahmed, immediately rushed him to a nearby Lifeline Hospital in Chandrayangutta and informed Abdullah. The duty doctor noted that Ibraheem's blood pressure was low and recommended shifting him to another hospital for better treatment, but the family decided to take him home instead.

The following day, Ibraheem's condition worsened, and he was brought to Osmania General Hospital. The duty doctor diagnosed that his liver and lungs had been damaged due to a burst intestine. Despite the hospital's efforts to save him, Ibraheem succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Mohd Farooq Abdullah has filed a complaint with the Shalibanda police station, seeking action under Section 194 BNSS. The case is currently under investigation.

Ibraheem's family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a young life filled with promise and potential. The Muharram procession, a time for reflection and mourning, has been overshadowed by this devastating accident.

As the investigation unfolds, questions arise about the safety measures in place during such large-scale processions. Experts suggest that organizers should ensure proper training and supervision of animals involved in the event to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

In the wake of this tragedy, the authorities must take necessary steps to enhance safety measures and prevent such accidents from occurring again. The life of Mohd Ibraheem serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of prioritizing safety in all aspects of our lives.