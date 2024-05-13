Hyderabad: Two lives were claimed by lightning as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through Ramojipally village in Pedda Shankarampet mandal on Sunday. Palvancha Sriramulu, 52, and his grandson Vishal were killed instantly as they rushed to cover harvested paddy with tarpaulins in their field, a precaution against the approaching storm.

The untimely demise of the grandfather and grandson was part of a larger weather event that affected several parts of Sangareddy and Medak districts, where heavy rains and strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles, causing disruptions in power supply. The incident prompted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting to assess the damage caused by the inclement weather across various districts, including Adilabad, Medak, and Sangareddy.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed district collectors and officials to remain on high alert, in line with the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall in the state. He directed the authorities to provide necessary relief and assistance to affected areas, ensuring proper treatment for the injured.

The government also assured farmers that wet paddy stocks at procurement centers would be purchased, despite the moisture content.

The weather situation remained dynamic, with intense storms moving through Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and expected to reach Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Mahbubabad. Additionally, scattered storms were forecasted for Mancherial and Peddapalli districts.