Top
Home » News

Traffic Restrictions for VP Dhankar's Visit; Drone Ban in Place

News
DC Correspondent
25 April 2024 3:10 PM GMT
Traffic Restrictions for VP Dhankars Visit; Drone Ban in Place
x
In view of the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city on Friday, the police have imposed traffic restrictions on the roads from Begumpet airport, Raj Bhavan and Hitex.(Image: DC)

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city on Friday, the police have imposed traffic restrictions on the roads from Begumpet airport, Raj Bhavan and Hitex.

There will be traffic restrictions from 3 pm on the road from Begumpet airport to Genome Valley, Turkapally, via PNT flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza crossroads, Tivoli crossroads, Secunderabad Club in gate, Karkhana, Lothkunta, Telangana Talli Statue, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bolaram checkpost, Hakimpet Y-Junction.

At the end of the programme at 5 pm, Dhankar will head to Raj Bhavan.

At about 7.10 pm, he will head out from Raj Bhavan to Hitex and return to Begumpet airport later at night.

In view of his visit, the police banned operation of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar Hyderabad traffic restrictions Hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X