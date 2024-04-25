Traffic Restrictions for VP Dhankar's Visit; Drone Ban in Place

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city on Friday, the police have imposed traffic restrictions on the roads from Begumpet airport, Raj Bhavan and Hitex.

There will be traffic restrictions from 3 pm on the road from Begumpet airport to Genome Valley, Turkapally, via PNT flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza crossroads, Tivoli crossroads, Secunderabad Club in gate, Karkhana, Lothkunta, Telangana Talli Statue, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bolaram checkpost, Hakimpet Y-Junction.

At the end of the programme at 5 pm, Dhankar will head to Raj Bhavan.

At about 7.10 pm, he will head out from Raj Bhavan to Hitex and return to Begumpet airport later at night.

In view of his visit, the police banned operation of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft.