Traffic Curbs Today for Trial Landing of IAF jet on NH-16 in Bapatla District

Vijayawada: In view of the trial emergency landing of an IAF fighter jet on the national highway (NH) number 16 at Pichikala Gudipadu under Korishapadu mandal in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday , the traffic curbs on vehicles and route diversion have been put in place between 9am and 1pm.

Elaborating on traffic restrictions and route diversion, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials will conduct an aircraft landing exercise on trail basis on Monday (March 18), on the 4.1 km Emergency Landing Facility (stretch). The emergency landing strip has been constructed at Pichikala Gudipadu in Korishapadu mandal on the national highway number (NH-16) for facilitating landing of IAF fighter jets during emergency situation.A large contingent of police force comprising 528 policemen will be deputed on the highway on March 18 between 9:00am and 1:00pm for regulating the movement of vehicular traffic and route diversion. The vehicular traffic on the national highway (NH-16) will be diverted from 7:30am to 1:00pm.Vehicles going towards Ongole, Nellore and Chennai from Guntur side will be diverted from Renangivaram Junction. The vehicles will rejoin the highway (NH-16) at Medarametla via taking the route of Naam highway in Addanki town.Similarly, vehicles moving towards Chilakaluripet, Guntur, Visakhapatnam from Ongole side will be diverted from Medarametla and after taking the Naam highway, the vehicular traffic will rejoin the NH-16 at Renangivaram Junction in Addanki Town. Heavy commercial vehicles on way to Guntur and Visakhapatnam from Ongole side will be stopped at the Medarametla Holding Point on NH-16.