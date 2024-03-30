Traffic Curbs for IPL Matches Today

Visakhapatnam: In view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match in Visakhapatnam, scheduled on Sunday, March 31 the city's traffic police department has issued traffic restrictions to ensure smooth vehicle flow. To mitigate congestion, those not attending the match are advised to avoid the vicinity of at Dr. YSR Cricket Stadium, the department said.







VVIP and VIP vehicles from Visakhapatnam should access NH-16 to arrive at designated parking spots at A ground, B ground, or the V convention ground, as per their passes. Other ticket holders coming from Visakhapatnam are directed to take NH-16, turn left at the Old Age Home junction, and park at the Technical Engineering College ground.



Those arriving from other areas such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anandapuram, Gambhiram, Boyapalem, and Kommadi should turn right at Car Shed Junction to park at the Technical College Parking Ground or take the left at PEPSI cut to park at MVV City Double Road or Polishetty Venugopalarao Ground.



RTC special buses from Visakhapatnam are to use Beach Road, not NH-16, and park on Law College Road via IT Sez. RTC special buses from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram should follow Marikavalasa, Thimmapuram Road, and turn right at Jurong Junction to reach Law College for parking.

Journalists are reminded that parking at Gate No. 10 & 11 (Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple) via the car shed is prohibited. Vehicles parked at the Technical College Parking Ground will exit via Winner's Supermarket and Car Shed Junction. Alternative routes have been outlined for commuters from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram — Buses and commercial vehicles are to turn left at Marikavalasa, proceed to Thimmapuram via Jurong Junction, turn right onto Beach Road, and continue towards NH-16 through Rishikonda and Sagar Nagar — Cars, two-wheelers, and autos may use the PEPSI cut opposite the car shed to reach NH-16 via Law College Road or navigate through Panorama Hills and Rishikonda, traffic department said.



This plan is in anticipation of the IPL T20 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on at Dr. YSR Cricket Stadium. The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police Department requests the cooperation of all motorists to follow the specified traffic diversions for uninterrupted flow during the event



