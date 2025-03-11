TPSODL strengthens power infrastructure in 0disha’s remote regions

In a significant move to strengthen rural electrification, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is upgrading power infrastructure in Raighar, Umerkote, and surrounding areas of Nabarangapur. The initiative aims to enhance electricity stability, improve voltage regulation, and support economic development in the region.As part of these efforts, TPSODL has upgraded the Raighar Primary Substation (PSS) by increasing the capacity of three Power Transformers (PTRs) to 5 MVA and one to 7.5 MVA. The addition of capacitor banks on 11kV feeders is further stabilizing voltage levels and improving supply quality.To provide a long-term solution for power reliability, a new Grid Substation (GSS) is under construction in Raighar, managed by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). Once operational, the substation will minimize voltage fluctuations and ensure a steady power supply.Under the Mukhyamantri Shakti Bikash Jojana (MMSBJ), TPSODL is finalizing multiple Primary Substations in Dhodra, Jodinga, and Dumrimunda, each equipped with 2x5 MVA transformers. Scheduled for commissioning this month, these substations will provide stable electricity to households, businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare centers.Additionally, TPSODL is modernizing the region's power infrastructure by upgrading 33kV and 11kV transmission lines and installing Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs) on key 11kV feeders, ensuring a reliable and efficient electricity supply.Emphasizing the role of electricity in socio-economic growth, TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg stated, “Our mission extends beyond power distribution. We are dedicated to empowering communities through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in rural electrification. Our ongoing initiatives in Raighar and Umerkote reflect this commitment.”The improved power infrastructure is expected to enhance education, healthcare services, and business opportunities, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents in the underserved regions of Nabarangapur.