Tourist Bus Catches Fire near Bengaluru; 30 Passengers Escape Safely

News
6 Feb 2026 9:08 AM IST

The police and fighters rushed to the spot to know the exact reasons behind the incident

Around 30 passengers had a miraculous escape after the private tourist in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting an electric pole on Friday morning. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Around 30 passengers had a miraculous escape after the private tourist in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting an electric pole on Friday morning.

Luckily, all the passengers escaped safely. The incident occurred at Nelamangala between Bengaluru and Tumakuru highway. The bus fell into a roadside trench and caught fire after ramming into an electric pole. The bus was completely damaged in the incident. The police and fighters rushed to the spot to know the exact reasons behind the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karnataka news bus fire passenger safety Tumakuru district 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

