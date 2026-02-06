Tourist Bus Catches Fire near Bengaluru; 30 Passengers Escape Safely

Hyderabad: Around 30 passengers had a miraculous escape after the private tourist in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting an electric pole on Friday morning.

Luckily, all the passengers escaped safely. The incident occurred at Nelamangala between Bengaluru and Tumakuru highway. The bus fell into a roadside trench and caught fire after ramming into an electric pole. The bus was completely damaged in the incident. The police and fighters rushed to the spot to know the exact reasons behind the incident.