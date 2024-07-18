Toshiba to Invest Over Rs 500 Crore in Telangana Facility

Hyderabad: In a new investment win to Telangana, Japan’s Toshiba Group announced it will invest about JPY 10 billion (over Rs 500 crore) in Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems India (TTDI) to expand its capacity. TTDI’s manufacturing facility in Rudraram village of Sangareddy district in the state. The investment will aid in increasing its manufacturing capacity of power transformers and distribution (T&D) transformers by approximately 1.5 times compared to FY2023 over a three-year period.

“Toshiba is a world leader in the supply of T&D equipment for both conventional and renewable energy sources. TTDI has successfully supplied India-made transformers to over 50 countries. Furthering our commitment to make-in-India and export-from-India, the new investment will improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market, and support in expanding our business in India and overseas,” said Hiroshi Furuta, chairperson and managing director, TTDI.With this investment, TTDI will increase its assembly and test line capacity for distribution transformers and power transformers for the transmission grids and distribution networks. Additionally, TTDI will also build a new manufacturing facility for surge arresters and the products will be commercially available in the market by the second half of the year.It will also enhance its testing capacity for power transformers, mainly for expanding exports of power transformers and meeting the high demand for 400kV / 765kV transformers in the Indian market. It will create a dedicated facility for cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel processing centre to enhance the vertical integration. This will result in reduced lead time, enhanced quality, and safety.TTDI offers technologies for photovoltaic inverters, power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear and inverter duty transformers. TTDI is focusing on enhancing control relay and substation automation system solutions to applications in renewable energy, data centre for smart cities, and for petrochemical plants, refineries and railways.