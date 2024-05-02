Emirates Cancels Dubai to Istanbul Flights Over Rains
Hyderabad: Frightening scenes of torrential rain returned to Dubai on Thursday. Heavy showers, accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning, at around 3 am felled trees, knocked down billboards and trash bins, local newspaper Khaleej Times reported.
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECDM) issued an amber alert in the morning. The rain lulled at around 4.30 am but returned with greater intensity at around 8 am. However after 10.30 am, the rains eased with occasional showers reported after that.
Dubai Police cautioned citizens against going to the beaches, valleys and other low-lying areas. By early evening on Thursday, the sun peaked out and the UAE's NECDM downgraded the amber alert to yellow.
Citizens of Dubai took to social media, recalling scenes of the horrific rains that battered the Gulf kingdom on April 14 and 15 this year. A 24-hour period during the April 14 rains was the most rain Dubai has ever received, at least since 1949. In terms of annual average, this 24-hour period brought more rain to Dubai than what it receives in two years.
Meanwhile, Emirates airline, in a statement said international flights from Dubai to Istanbul (EK 123/124), Johannesburg (EK 763/764), Nairobi (EK 719/720), EK 921/922 (Cairo), Amman (EK 903/904) and Singapore (EK353) were cancelled.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
