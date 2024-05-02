Emirates Cancels Dubai to Istanbul Flights Over Rains

Hyderabad: Frightening scenes of torrential rain returned to Dubai on Thursday. Heavy showers, accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning, at around 3 am felled trees, knocked down billboards and trash bins, local newspaper Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECDM) issued an amber alert in the morning. The rain lulled at around 4.30 am but returned with greater intensity at around 8 am. However after 10.30 am, the rains eased with occasional showers reported after that.