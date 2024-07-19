Top cop visits Mahankali temple, reviews security arrangements for bonalu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday visited the Lal Darwaza Sri Simhavahini Mahankali and Akkanna Madanna temples and offered prayers. Later, he reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Bonalu.

Over 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the main temple during the two-day festival on July 21 and 22. There will be over 1,500 police personnel on bandobast in and around the temple. Meanwhile, police officials have coordinated with several wings like endowments, revenue, electricity, waterworks, R&B and GHMC, to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival.



Joginis will be allowed direct access to the temple from Bata junction between 1.30 pm and 4 pm. Only those carrying the ‘bonam’, accompanied by a maximum of five persons, will be allowed to enter the temple directly. Others have to come in the queue to take darshan of the deity.



Six queue lines have been put in place, including two for the general public, two for those carrying bonam and two for those having passes issued by the temple. Emergency exits have been planned after every 60 feet, while there is an emergency passage for free movement of ambulances and fire equipment.



Apart from arrangements within the temple premises, over 100 CCTV cameras will cover the major routes, bonalu processions and the surroundings. A dedicated 24x7 joint control room will be established for exigencies.