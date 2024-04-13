Top Congress Leaders Seeking Party Ticket for Their Associates and Family Members

Khammam:The Khammam Lok Sabha seat has turned hot with top Congress leaders angling for party tickets for their near and dear ones. New leaders are joining the list of ticket aspirants.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is trying for ticket for his brother Prasada Reddy while many senior leaders are also lobbying for the ticket.

There is no unanimity among the senior leaders Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over the selection of the party candidate for Khammam.

Some of the senior leaders have started promoting their associates as also their family members for the ticket.

The names of Raghu Rama Reddy, son of former MP Surender Reddy, and former minister Mandava Venkateswar Rao of Nizamabad are making the rounds for the party ticket.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was trying for a ticket for his brother Prasada Reddy, while Bhatti Vikramarka did it for his wife Bhatti Nandi and Thummala Nageshwar Rao for his son Ugandhar. Suddenly new names came to the fore.

Osmania University student leader Lokesh Yadav is also lobbying for the Congress ticket. Local Congress leaders Royal Nageshwar Rao and Potla Nageshwar Rao are the new ticket aspirants.

Thummala Nageshwar Rao is reportedly supporting Mandava Venkateshwar Rao after realizing that the chances of his son getting a ticket were less.