TNSF Erected Flexes at Visakha East Constituency Targeted MVV

Visakhapatnam: The Parliamentary Committee of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) erected flexes at Visakha East constituency have been the topic of the town. East voters of the city saw flexes with eight questions in front of the Visakha MVP bus complex.

In Visakhapatnam, the TNSF has been actively involved in the current election campaigns. Specifically, in the Visakhapatnam East constituency, they have organised flexes in support of TD candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna. However, the district administration took down these flexes. The questions posed on the flexes, touch upon various issues related to land disputes and government actions.

TNSF posed questions like ‘Who occupied the Christian lands in Visakha?’ To target YSRC MLA candidate M.V.V. Satyanarayana, TNSF erected a flexy highlighting a question ‘Who is responsible for the kidnapping of their own family for the sake of land disputes?