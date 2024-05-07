TN Gov. Invests Rs 743.38 Cr in Power Infrastructure

Chennai: State Electricity Minister Thangam Thenarasu said that the present government had spent Rs 743.38 crore in developing electricity infrastructure by revamping the old transformers that were not functioning properly all over the State and ensured that three phase power supply to agricultural connections was given for 12 to 16 hours every day.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Minister said that in the previous regime three phase electricity was given to farmers in the delta region for 12 hours and in the other areas for nine hours. That was changed after the DMK government came to power.

After the power infrastructure was developed, 652 MVA additional power capability was added. Also the new government had already given 1,50,000 new agricultural power connections in the two years and more connections would be given in the coming months, he said.

Since power fluctuations led to electrical equipment getting damaged, efforts were made to set them all right and regularize power supply, he said and gave details of the transformers that were changed and rectified.

