TMC Candidate's Car Vandalised, Blames BJP

Kolkata: A car of Arambagh Trinamul Congress candidate Mitali Bag was vandalised during her Lok Sabha Election campaign at Khanakul in Hooghly on Sunday. The windshield and window glasses were smashed. Ms Bag was unhurt. She blamed the BJP workers led by MLA Sushanta Ghosh behind the attack that took place in the morning.

The TMC posted on X-handle, “After Bangla-Birodhi BJP Leaders Were Exposed By Sandeshkhali Sting Video - Now They Have Attacked Our LS Candidate Mitali Bag. The Nari-Birodhis have done it again! @BJP4India orchestrated an attack on our candidate Mitali Bag in Arambagh's Khanakul area. Her campaign vehicle's smashed rear windshield and windows show the scale of the massive attack mounted by BJP's goons!”

It alleged, “From attacking women candidates to exploiting their dignity through manufactured conspiracies, BJP's anti-Bengal & anti-woman mindset knows no bounds! We strongly condemn this heinous assault and demand @ECISVEEP to take action against the perpetrators!”