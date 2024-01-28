Hyderabad: Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Hyderabad, said it would offer six Master’s degree programmes and three PhD programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary areas of applied social science.

These programmes are designed to prepare professionals to address critical developmental needs, TISS said in a statement.

Admission to these programmes are through the Central University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency.The School of Public Policy and Governance offers PG degree, diploma certificate programmes, as well as a PhD in public policy, cities and governance and natural resources.

The School of Gender and Livelihoods is initiating an MA in Livelihoods with degree tracks in Gender and Development and Rural Development.

The School of Educational Studies offers an MA in Education.As per the mandate of the NEP, all the degree courses have semester-long capstone projects that provide students to undertake hands-on training while working on live projects.