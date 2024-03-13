Tirupati Unveils Two More Master Plan Roads to Avoid Traffic Congestion

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) inaugurated two new master plan roads – Godadevi and Kulasekhara Alwar Margs – on Wednesday to ease traffic congestion.

These roads connect the Renigunta Road to the APSRTC bus stand, passing through the railway gate opposite the Cotton Mill, and the Tirupati-Karakambadi road to the bus stand from Timminaidu Palem.

TTD chairman and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated the new roads in the presence of mayor Sireesha, deputy mayor and YSRC MLA candidate Abhinay Reddy and MCT commissioner Adithi Singh.

These new roads are part of the MCT's ambitious plan to construct 23 master plan roads so as to ease traffic congestion and support the development of various localities.

Addressing the gathering, Karunakar Reddy said the temple city's growth was a top priority even as hurdles were created by the opposition. Karunakar Reddy said, “Our family does not own even 100 square yards of land in the area covered by these Master Plan roads.”

He credited deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy with the efforts at conceptualizing the master plan roads project. "Initially, when Abhinay told me about the master plan roads, I thought it was impossible, but he convinced me saying he would make it happen. He delivered on that promise," the MLA stated.

Karunakar Reddy appealed to the public to bless and re-elect Abhinay. Mayor Sireesha also lauded Abhinay's efforts for Tirupati's development.

The inauguration ceremony saw Vedic students and scholars proceeding on electric vehicles, chanting mantras towards the Kulasekhara Alwar Road. Plaques, statues of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Raj Guru were unveiled.

The central lighting and beautification works along the two new master plan roads were also launched.