Tirupati businessman Dollars Diwakar joins TD

Tirupati: In a major boost for Telugu Desam ahead of the upcoming polls, prominent businessman Dollars Diwakar Reddy of Tirupati joined the opposition party on Thursday in the presence of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at Nidadavolu.

Naidu welcomed Diwakar Reddy into the party fold by offering him the traditional kanduva scarf. Chandragiri TD in-charge Pulivarthi Nani was present. Addressing the gathering, Naidu asked the prominent businessman to ensure TD's victory in the Chandragiri assembly constituency, apart from supporting the party's campaigns in Srikalahasti and Tirupati seats.



Until recently, Diwakar Reddy had been eyeing Telugu Desam's ticket from Chandragiri. However, while finalising Nani as the candidate from Chandragiri, Chandrababu managed to convince the businessman that contributing to TD’s triumph overall will be more rewarding for Diwakar Reddy in the long run.