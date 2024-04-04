Tight security along borders of NTR and Khammam districts of AP and TS

Vijayawada: An inter-state border coordination meeting was held between officials of the NTR district in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam in Telangana state at Tiruvuru in the NTR district on Thursday.

NTR district collector Dilli Rao, police commissioner KR Tata, Khammam collector Gowtham and police commissioner Sunil Dutt attended the meeting.

Additionally, representatives of the two districts’ border assembly constituencies, like returning officers, revenue, police, excise, transport, income tax, commercial tax, GST, forest, banking etc and other departments' nodal officers participated in the meeting.

They discussed ways of preventing illegal transportation of money, liquor, ganja and other valuables.

Also, the meeting decided to continue the steps that were taken at the border check posts. Cooperation between officials of the two districts in conducting the elections peacefully was firmed up.

Collector Dilli Rao told the media that both district authorities are working in cooperation with Citizen Friendly Enforcement and arranged tight security at the Rajupeta, Ashta Lakshmi Temple, Gampalagudem-Rajavaram, Nuthipadu in the NTR district and Muthugudem, Khajipuram checkposts in the Khammam district.

Khammam collector VP Gowtham said that for a peaceful election, inter-state border check posts between the NTR and Khammam districts should work more effectively. He promised that the district officials would provide full support to the NTR district.





Kanthi Rana Tata said that, if needed, additional check posts would be arranged between these two districts. The Khammam CP said they would concentrate on main roads including internal roads to prevent illegal transportation of money, liquor, ganja and other barred goods.