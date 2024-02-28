Tiger population grows in Odisha, Similipal sees increase from 16 to 27

BHUBANESWAR: The tiger population in Odisha has increased. At present, there are 30 tigers and eight cubs — all below one year old, revealed the first All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) report 2023-24.

The tiger estimation exercise was conducted by the Odisha government’s forest department.

As per the report, of the 30 tigers, a total of 27 unique adult tigers were camera-trapped during the AOTE exercise in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) other forest ranges. The remaining three adult tigers were seen in parts of the same STR region which were not camera-trapped.

The 27 tigers include 14 males and 13 females. The STR has the highest number of 24 big cats. It has 11 usual morph tigers (seven females and four males), 13 pseudo melanistic tigers (seven females and six males), and eight tiger cubs.

Apart from the STR, Keonjhar Territorial and Keonjhar Wildlife, Paralakhemundi Territorial and Hirakud Wildlife have one tiger each.

The report suggested that the tiger population in Odisha has increased from the previous estimate of AITE (All India Tiger Estimation), 2022 which reported a minimum of 17 tigers that were camera-trapped in Odisha and were confined to the STR.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve has witnessed an increase from 16 tigers captured through Camera Traps in 2021-2022 to the present number of 27.

The growth has been ascribed to strict management actions and scientific conservation practices.

The All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE), 2023-2024 was conducted across 47 forest divisions.

Citing the success of the first tiger estimation, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Susanta Nanda informed on Tuesday that the Odisha government will conduct a tiger census every year.

Addressing a press conference, Nanda said there will be a tiger census in Odisha every year. With the help of camera traps, the movements of tigers will be monitored throughout the year, he said.

He also informed that the increasing melanistic tiger population in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has emerged as a matter of concern.

“The population of melanistic tigers is increasing there (STR) which is due to inbreeding. Though it is not a sign of any threat, but to increase the genetic diversity there, we have written to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to introduce some female tigers brought from other locations,” Nanda said.

Expressing his happiness over the increase in tiger population, noted wildlife activist Dr Gourang Charan Rout said, “Tigers are an integral part of our ecology. It helps check the population of herbivores while maintaining the health of a forest or grassland. When the tiger population grows at a place, it indicates they are now protected in their kingdoms. Tigers help in securing the future for other wildlife.”