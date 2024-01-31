Tiger on the prowl in Nallajerla; kills two animals

VIJAYAWADA: A male adult tiger is on the prowl in Nallajerla reserve forest area of Eluru district has killed an ox and a buffalo calf in the last few days, causing concern among local villagers as also the forest authorities.

According to forest authorities, the tiger attacked a buffalo calf on Tuesday morning and killed it at Ramasingavaram near Kothagudem village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district.

Authorities say the tiger from VR Puram-Chintur-Papikonda National Park had strayed into the Nallajerla reserve forest and its surrounding areas nearly a week ago. Initially, local villagers noticed its pugmarks and alerted the forest authorities. They confirmed it to be a big cat and set up camera traps to keep track of its movement and trap its image to know its exact details.

A few days ago, the tiger killed an ox in Kannapuram forest area and proceeded further.

Forest authorities maintain that the tiger’s pug marks indicate that the carnivore is returning home to its natural habitat of Papikonda National Park.

Experts from Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve are assisting the local forest authorities to keep track of the big cat by setting up camera traps all along its path.

The tiger has not attacked any human beings so far. However, arrangements are being made to mobilise tranquilisers and cages to trap the animal in case it attacks villagers.

Authorities say they must strictly comply with the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority while handling the big cat. They are making arrangements accordingly.

However, local villagers are panic stricken as the tiger has killed two animals so far. The area’s students are also nervous about going to their educational institutions, fearing danger when they return home in the evening.

Eluru district forest officer Ravindra Dhama said, “We are keeping a close track of the big cat. Its pugmarks indicate it is returning to its habitat following the same path it had strayed from. The pug marks of the animal on both the ways are located close-by. We advise villagers to be cautious while moving out and not panic in case they spot either the animal or its pug marks. We are ready to extend any help for ensuring safety of the people.”