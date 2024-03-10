Thyroid, Endocrine Disorders can be Treated: Dr Lavanya

Vijayawada: Eminent endocrinologist Dr Lavanya Katakam said that thyroid hormone problems should not be underestimated. “In cases of endocrine gland issues, recognising thyroid hormone problems can be crucial. Thyroid hormone issues can be serious, and appropriate treatment can lead to a better quality of life,” she stated. A free medical camp was organised jointly by the Service Health Organisation, Hypertension and Diabetic Club, and Manavatha Organisation at Guntur on Sunday. Dr. Lavanya addressed the gathering on “thyroid and other endocrine disorders” in which SHO president Dr T. Seva Kumar and others participated and offered free medical services.

Dr Lavanya highlighted how fluctuations in hormones such as thyroid, pancreas, adrenal, and pituitary glands can lead to various health problems, including obesity, insulin resistance in diabetes, and fluctuations in blood pressure. She pointed out that people often experience difficulties related to hormonal problems. She explained that hypothyroidism may cause symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, constipation, and dry skin, while hyperthyroidism may cause symptoms such as sweating, palpitations, nervousness, and weight loss. Dr. Lavanya stated that, however, there is complete treatment for thyroid hormone problems and advised consulting doctors in the beginning itself.



Dr T. Dhanunjay Reddy, chairman of Humanitarian Service Organisation Medical Camps, speaking, said that many people are suffering from various types of hormonal problems and experiencing difficulties related to hormonal problems. He emphasised that they should be aware of the symptoms of any hormonal problem and strive for scientific understanding.



