Thunderstorms Likely for Ugadi

Visakhapatnam: Parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh continued to remain under the grip of heat wave conditions with some places in the state registering above 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.







The temperature rose by 7 degrees C in Kaval where 42.5 degrees was registered on Sunday. IMD warned that heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over districts of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa of Rayalaseema region on Monday.The temperature in north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) districts is likely to decrease in some places but thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam from Monday to Wednesday.Hot, humid and uncomfortable weather is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).Head of the IMD Amaravati, S Stella, said Anantapur in AP recorded the hottest day (44.5°C) on Sunday, followed by Nandyal (43.5°C), Jangamaheswarapuram (43.4°C), Kurnool (43.3°C), Kadapa (42.8°C), Tirupati (42.8°C) and Kavali (42.4°C). The remaining parts of the state recorded the maximum temperatures between 35°C and 41°C.Anantapur and Kavali experienced severe heat wave conditions on Sunday and the remaining parts in the Rayalaseema and CAP experienced very hot and humid conditions.Though IMD has not issued any forecast of heat waves for Tuesday, hot and humid weather conditions will continue in parts of the Rayalaseema and CAP.IMD said the heat index was around 40-50°C at many places of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.Sunday’s highest minimum temperature of 29.2°C was recorded in Kurnool.Visakhapatnam city recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal and Visakhapatnam airport area 38.2, 3.2 degrees above normal.Though Visakhapatnam City recorded 33.6 degrees hot and humid weather, it sent people indoors throughout the day. Even popular resorts wore a deserted look.Ravikamatam in Anakapalli district also recorded 44.5 degrees C and normal life went out of gear in the rural areas. Sources in the ASR district said Lambasinghi, which has the lowest temperature in winter, recorded 38 degrees on Sunday.