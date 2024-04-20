Visakhapatnam/Kurnool: Thundershowers accompanied by lightning lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh killing a shepherd, 25 sheep and some livestock in Nandyal district. Parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli district also received thunderstorms on Saturday. These pre-monsoon showers brought down temperature by two to three degrees Celsius. The sky was overcast from afternoon onwards in north Andhra districts giving respite from the heat conditions.

Reports from Kurnool said one Dhone Sekhar died on the spot when he was struck by lightning in Chuindukuru village of Gadivernula mandal of Nandyal district on Friday night. Around 25 sheep and three bulls also perished in the incident.

The temperature also dropped all over the state by two to three degrees Celsius and this condition might prevail for another two days. Weather reports said these showers were much needed as the entire southern peninsula was facing a rain deficit of 72 percent from March 1 to April 18.

The rain is attributed to a trough stretching from Marathwada to Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka. This weather system is expected to further enhance rain and thunderstorms across the region, with a particular focus on interior Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana has received good rainfall on Saturday and more expected during the next 48 hours.

Weather report said light to very light rain was expected over Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts from April 21 to April 24.