Thummala inaugurates Telangana’s Largest Agri Show KISAN 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Govt. of Telangana has today inaugurated the 2nd Edition of KISAN Agri Show 2024 along with farmers. KISAN Hyderabad 2024, Telangana largest Agri Show is a ground-breaking agricultural event that is bringing together industry leaders, professionals, policymakers, and farmers, for the 3-day agri show from February 1st to 3rd February, 2024, at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. This dynamic event is focused on display of latest advancements in agriculture.

KISAN Hyderabad 2024 is providing a vibrant platform for exhibitors representing diverse sectors of the agricultural industry. The exhibition features an extensive range of products and services, including Farm Machinery, Tractors & Implements, Water & Irrigation Solutions, Plasticulture, Various Tools & Implements, IoT in Agriculture Technologies, Innovations & Start-ups in Agriculture, Contract Farming Solutions, Agri Inputs, Protected Cultivation Technologies, and Mobile Apps for Agriculture, Custom Clearance Services.

The event has attracted more than 140 exhibitors, from the industry leaders to innovative start-ups, showcasing the latest products and solutions conducive to farming in the region. The exhibition is spread over 12,000 sq m area. It is expected to connect 140+ companies and 20,000 visitors from Telangana and neighbouring states.

Thummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Govt. of Telangana shared his thoughts on KISAN Agri show, stating, "KISAN Hyderabad is an innovative initiative that successfully brought together diverse stakeholders in agriculture. The event not only showcases innovations but also facilitates essential conversations for the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector in Telangana."

During the 3-day agri show, Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is organizing a concurrent conference to offer knowledge sessions for farmers. The event features a comprehensive exhibition, informative seminars, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest advancements, products, and services in the agricultural sector. The inaugural event was also attended by several dignitaries from Dept. of Agriculture and Dept. of Horticulture - Telangana State.