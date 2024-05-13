Three tribal voters injured severely in accident

Visakhapatnam: Eighteen of the 35 tribal voters belonging to Velamamidi, Cheedivalasa, and Thatipelli hilltop villages in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju suffered injuries when the van in which they were travelling to Peddakota panchayat polling booth overturned near Kudia village in the agency area.

Three of the injured – Ulli Chinna, Ulli Endamma, and Ulli Iswaramma from Thatipelli village, are serious and fighting for their lives in the area hospital.

Mandal secretary S. Nagulu has requested the government to provide the injured quality medical care.

Three months ago, another van had overturned in the area leading to one death.

Villagers are holding Anantagiri revenue officials responsible for the latest incident, as they have not taken corrective measures at the accident spot.

A political party had arranged the ill-fated van on Monday, so that the voters could go to polling booth number 295 in Peddakota panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and exercise their franchise.