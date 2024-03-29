Three special observers to oversee conduct of polls in AP

Vijayawada: Three specially appointed observers are set to oversee the conduct of polls in Andhra Pradesh, as announced by the Election Commission of India. These observers, comprised of retired All India Service officers, will commence their duties next week.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena disclosed that the Election Commission has designated three distinguished retirees for specific roles: Ram Mohan Mishra, a retired IAS officer, will serve as the special general observer; Deepak Misra, a retired IPS officer, will assume the role of special police observer and Neena Nigam, a retired IRS officer, will serve as the special expenditure observer. This decision was communicated by the ECI.

The trio will convene for a meeting at the ECI before heading to Andhra Pradesh. Their primary task will be to oversee the preparations for the upcoming polls in the state, ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines laid out by the ECI. They will particularly focus on regulating the distribution of freebies in areas along inter-state borders and other sensitive zones, aiming to prevent undue influence on voters.

Furthermore, these special observers will actively participate in meetings organised by the ECI, engaging with district election officers, SPs, and law enforcement agencies. Their wealth of experience will be utilised to provide guidance and recommendations for the smooth conduct of elections within the state.