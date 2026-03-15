Three People Arrested in Kuwait for Using Camera Drones: Authorities
"Three people were arrested for using aerial camera drones in violation of warnings and instructions," the government's communications centre said.
Kuwait: Police have arrested three people in Kuwait for using camera drones, authorities said on Saturday, after the country warned against filming and spreading information about Iranian strikes.
"Three people were arrested for using aerial camera drones in violation of warnings and instructions," the government's communications centre said.
( Source : AFP )
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