Three Killed, One Injured in Odisha Highway Crash

Bhubaneswar: A tragic road accident late Saturday night on National Highway 326 in Odisha’s Malkangiri district claimed three lives and left another person critically injured, sparking public outrage and a prolonged road blockade.

The incident occurred near Katameta when two motorcycles collided with a stationary truck that had broken down on the highway. Preliminary investigations suggest the truck was parked without proper warning signs, creating a hazard for oncoming vehicles. All four individuals—riding on two motorcycles—were caught in the high-speed crash. Three died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital.

Tension flared in the aftermath as irate locals gathered at the accident site, blaming administrative negligence and poor road safety measures. Protesters placed the bodies on the road and blocked traffic for several hours, demanding compensation for the victims’ families and legal action against the truck owner.

The blockade disrupted traffic on NH-326, a vital link between southern Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, causing long tailbacks on both sides.

Senior police and district officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters after assuring compensation and a probe into the incident. Traffic was later restored.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the sequence of events and assess whether the lack of safety measures contributed to the fatal crash. The condition of the injured victim remains critical.