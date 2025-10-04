Three Die in Motorcycle Crash in Odisha's Daringbadi

Bhubaneswa: A pleasure trip to Daringbadi — known as the “Kashmir of Odisha” for its pine forests and pleasant climate — ended in tragedy on Friday evening when three youths died in a road accident in Kandhamal district.

The mishap occurred near Duluri, a scenic stretch known for winding roads and dense forest cover. The victims, residents of Rutungia under Baliguda Police Station, were travelling together on a single motorcycle to the hill station when the rider reportedly lost control. The bike crashed into a roadside tree, killing all three instantly.

Police teams from Daringbadi and Baliguda recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Local residents mourned the deaths, highlighting that rash driving and overloading on two-wheelers often result in fatal accidents in Kandhamal’s hilly terrain. They urged young riders to exercise caution and follow road safety norms, especially on accident-prone stretches.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety in Odisha’s hill districts, where sharp bends, poor visibility, and reckless riding without helmets make scenic journeys deadly.