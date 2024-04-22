Three-Day Vasanthotsavam celebrates spring at Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: The annual three-day Vasanthotsavam festival commenced with religious fervour at the Tirumala temple on Sunday. Traditionally observed on auspicious days in the Chaitra month (March/April), Vasanthotsavam, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring.

Legend attributes the festival's inception to King Achyutaraya in the 1460s. It's believed he introduced the fete to celebrate the spring season. Over the three days, Lord Malayappa and his divine consorts receive an aromatic bath, symbolizing a soothing relief from the approaching summer heat.

The festivities began with a grand procession carrying the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, to the beautifully decorated Vasantha Mandapam. Here, the deities received the Snapana Tirumanjanam, a holy bath with aromatic ingredients.

As part of the Vasanthotsavam celebrations, the TTD will hold the Swarna Rathotsavam (Golden Chariot procession) on Monday. The event was graced by Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and other dignitaries.