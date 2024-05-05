Three capitals concept to ensure equal development in all regions: YSRC’s Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi

Visakhapatnam: Former MP Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on YSRCP ticket from Visakhapatnam on Saturday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh came up with the concept of three capitals to ensure balanced regional development, decongestion of capital cities and equitable wealth distribution geographically.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshmi said that the YSRCP government is committed to decentralization and three capitals.

"We are committed for decentralization and 3 capitals. We made this decision keeping in mind past experiences. We lost Andhra, Chennai and then the development was heavily concentrated in Hyderabad neglecting other regions in the state. With the state division, Andhra Pradesh suffered a massive loss. Considering such circumstances won't recur and to ensure equal development in all the regions, we adopted the 3 capitals concept," she said.

Asserting that Vizag (Visakhapatnam) is a well-developed city with advantageous geographical positioning and robust connectivity, drawing the attention of global investors. It is rapidly growing, and ranked as the ninth richest city in the country for contributing a significant $43.5 billion to the GDP, the former MP said that the city is set to emerge as a vital financial growth engine for the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government, in 2019 decided to have three capitals -- Visakhapatnam as an executive capital, while Amaravati and Kurnool as legislative and judicial capitals, respectively.

She further said that the advancement of North Andhra depends upon the development of Vizag.

"'Vision Visakhapatnam' is our vision document that will redefine the history of Visakhapatnam. The city is endowed with a wealth of geographical elements poised for transformation. Vizag is the place for pristine beaches, extensive railway connectivity, and air connectivity with an international airport. Connecting with multiple states, Vizag has good road connectivity, which can help in transforming Vizag into a tier 1 city. Under the leadership of CM YS Jagan, revolutionary strides have been made in education and healthcare," she said.

Listing out the schemes and steps taken by the Andhra government, she said, "Our government initiated the establishment of 17 new government medical colleges. Currently, seven are operational, while five colleges are set to commence this year, and another five are slated for completion next year. By bringing the medical colleges to each and every part of the state, CM Jagan has made medical education accessible to underprivileged students."

Similarly, when it comes to ports, steps have been taken to construct four ports and ten fishing harbors in AP, which has the longest coastline, she added.

"Visakhapatnam Port has been ranked fourth in revenue through exports and imports. In addition, the Eastern Navy is located in the defense sector. Central government institutions like the shipyard, BHL, and the steel plant are contributing to national wealth. International airport work is progressing at full speed in Bhogapuram. Inorbit Mall is coming up soon, which will provide employment to thousands of people," the YSRCP leader said.

She also said that as part of Vision Visakha, the Andhra government is taking measures to transform Visakhapatnam into a thriving IT hub.

"With an investment of Rs. 2200 crores, we are developing essential infrastructure in Maduravada, facilitating the establishment of IT companies. Already, renowned firms such as Tech Mahindra, Ranstad, Infosys, and Bharat Electronics are operational in Vizag, while major projects like Adani data Center and Flipkart are in the process of completion," she said.

She further claimed that the Andhra Government's initiatives, such as Amma vodi, Asara, Cheyuta, Pension Kanuka, Rythu Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra, have been instrumental in uplifting the underprivileged.

"In 2010, I spoke in the parliament about the Andhra University development and urged the establishment of institutions like IIM. My proposal, submitted to the Planning Commission, bore fruit, resulting in the establishment of IIM. Our Chief Minister has also allocated the required land for IIM. Furthermore, medical colleges have been established, and we have successfully initiated the creation of a Central Tribal University. To ensure the better future for the upcoming generations, reforms like these have to be implemented," she said.

She also said that the BJP cannot privatise the Vizag steel plant which was established under the slogan of Visakha Ukku - Andhrula Hakku.

"Vizag got steel plant after many sacrifices. The steel plant was established under the slogan of Visakha Ukku - Andhrula Hakku. If the BJP government wants to privatize it, no one will stand by and watch. In 2010, I raised my voice in Parliament to allocate captive mines, coal mines and iron ore mines required for the steel industry. The steel plant was upgraded from Mini Rathna status to Navratna status due to our efforts. The BJP government has a stepmotherly love for Visakha Steel Plant, the only steel factory in South India," Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi said, adding that a resolution was passed in the assembly opposing the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

She also appealed to people to vote for her party as the opposition parties- TDP and Jana Sena are in alliance with the BJP, the party which she accused of "trying to privatise" the steel plant.

"TDP and Jana Sena have joined hands with BJP, which is privatizing the steel plant. If we vote for the alliance and they win, it would wrongly signal that we support privatization. Our vote holds the power to prevent this outcome and safeguard the Vizag Steel Plant. Hence, I am urging people not to vote for such parties," she said.

Alleging that the TDP "misused" the opportunity to serve the people, she said, "In the first two years of Jagan's government, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges. During this critical period, the primary focus shifted towards safeguarding lives and ensuring essential support for citizens. Over the subsequent two years and ten months, the government pivoted towards a dual emphasis on welfare and development."

Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi is the wife of the State Education Minister and YSRCP senior leader, Botsa Satyanarayana.

Lakshmi served twice as MP from the Bobbili and Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituencies. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.