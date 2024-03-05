Top
Home » News

Threat mails to CM, VIPs in Karnataka

News
DC Correspondent
5 March 2024 12:05 PM GMT
The mails to VIPs are said to have contained threats to kill them and the threat mails have reportedly demanded ransom from the VIPs and if not paid, then, blasts would explode in places of public congregation such as temples.
A separate cyber crime division under an ADGP rank officer would be also required to streamline the functioning of the cyber police station more effectively.
x
The sender is identified as Shahid Khan and the sleuths of Cyber police attached to Central Crime Branch (CCB) have registered a First Information Report and investigations are underway. —

BENGALURU: A couple of days after blasts at The Rameshwaram Café in Whitefield of Bengaluru city which injured 10 persons, Chief Minister, including some Very Important Persons (VIPs) received threat mails on Monday afternoon and it came to light on Tuesday. It is said that about 8 persons have received threat mails.

The mails to VIPs are said to have contained threats to kill them and the threat mails have reportedly demanded ransom from the VIPs and if not paid, then, blasts would explode in places of public congregation such as temples.

The sender is identified as Shahid Khan and the sleuths of Cyber police attached to Central Crime Branch (CCB) have registered a First Information Report and investigations are underway.

It may be recalled here that several prestigious educational institutions of Bengaluru city had received threat mails a couple of months back and searches at the institutions turned out to be a hoax.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM VIPs threat mailas rameshwaram cafe 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X