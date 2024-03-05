Threat mails to CM, VIPs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A couple of days after blasts at The Rameshwaram Café in Whitefield of Bengaluru city which injured 10 persons, Chief Minister, including some Very Important Persons (VIPs) received threat mails on Monday afternoon and it came to light on Tuesday. It is said that about 8 persons have received threat mails.

The mails to VIPs are said to have contained threats to kill them and the threat mails have reportedly demanded ransom from the VIPs and if not paid, then, blasts would explode in places of public congregation such as temples.

The sender is identified as Shahid Khan and the sleuths of Cyber police attached to Central Crime Branch (CCB) have registered a First Information Report and investigations are underway.

It may be recalled here that several prestigious educational institutions of Bengaluru city had received threat mails a couple of months back and searches at the institutions turned out to be a hoax.