The hunger in me is still alive: Mary Kom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Olympic gold medallist and six-time world champion, Mary Kom talked about her trials and tribulations while also touching upon India’s prospects at Paris Olympics, at an event here on Saturday.

She was speaking at The Quorum Hyderabad, a members-only club in the city. Mary Kom said that being invited by a members only club was the prefect opportunity for her to build a network outside her boxing world. She got a chance to interact with members who think alike and want to achieve bigger things in life.



Expressing her disappointment at not being able to compete in the Paris Olympics due to her age and the rules, Mary Kom said she would cheer the athletes. She also urged them to give their best.



“Even though people feel that I have brought laurels to the country, I still feel I have not done enough. I still have that hunger in me to go get it. I have competed in every tournament with a do-or-die spirit and I wish to do more,” said Kom, turning emotional.



On the situation in Manipur, Kom said that despite being a sports champ, she could do little to help ease the situation in her state. She expressed hope that the government would come up with a solution to bring peace in Manipur.



