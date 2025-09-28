My Heart is Broken and Pained: Thalapathy Vijay

Hyderabad: Popular actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay expressed his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede that took place at Karur in Tamil Nadu during a rally on Saturday.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he posted on X.

Thirty-eight people, including eight children, died in the stampede in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai.