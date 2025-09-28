 Top
My Heart is Broken and Pained: Thalapathy Vijay

DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 8:14 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede that took place at Karur in Tamil Nadu

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addresses a public rally, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu (PTI)

Hyderabad: Popular actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay expressed his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede that took place at Karur in Tamil Nadu during a rally on Saturday.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he posted on X.

Thirty-eight people, including eight children, died in the stampede in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai.


