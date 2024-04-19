Tensions flare as UoH guard assaulted amid ABVP-SFI clash

Hyderabad: Amid simmering tensions at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), a security guard was allegedly assaulted on Friday during a melee between ABVP and SFI activists when the latter were holding a protest at the administration block. The SFI has blamed the ABVP for the attack on the guard.

The university made the students apologise to the guard. There was no police complaint because the university didn't want "more cases than they are already dealing with." Otherwise, the UoH campus remained deserted, with police stationed at all four blocks, and a police vehicle parked outside the entrance and the media not allowed entry, in the aftermath of recent violent clashes between SFI and ABVP activists on Wednesday.



Students were initially barred from speaking to the media. While some students attended classes, most were either at the main gate protesting while others stayed in their hostels, which they called the 'safest place to be at.'



The university administration has announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the clashes and submit a report. The committee includes Prof. Ashwini Nangia, chairman of the school of chemistry; Prof. Prakash Babu and Dr Irfan Ahmad Ghazi from the school of life sciences; Dr G. Padmaja from the school of medical sciences; Prof K. Suneetha Rani from the centre for women studies; and Dr Pammi Pavan Kumar from the department of Telugu.



The SFI alleged that nearly all committee members were either affiliated with or were supporters of the RSS and ABVP.



UoH Student Union president Ateeq Ahmed told Deccan Chronicle: "The committee includes members who have openly supported the RSS and the ABVP, which puts question marks on its neutrality The university tried to add two new members but they aren't devoid of any connections either."



The ABVP claimed the SFI members were influenced by "drugs" during Wednesday's "Our members were celebrating Rama Navami peacefully when they were attacked by drug-addled SFI goons, who showed blatant intolerance towards Hindu students practising their religious beliefs," an ABVP member told Deccan Chronicle.



