Temperature in Hyderabad to rise By 3°c Over 5 Days: IMD

Hyderabad: The summer heat is once again on the rise, with the maximum temperature in the state expected to gradually increase by 2°C to 3°C over the next five days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The city experienced a brief respite from the heat in recent days due to the formation of two weather systems that brought rain.

However, the department has warned that temperatures are climbing again, with some areas, with the mercury crossing the 40ºC mark recently.

Of greater concern are the findings of scientists, who report a global increase of 0.5ºC Celsius due to global warming during the summer of last year. Weather analysis and forecasts for Telangana state over the next three days indicate low-level winds blowing from the south and southeast, with dry weather expected on Tuesday.

Mansabdar Mukunda, a meteorologist, commented, "Temperatures are once again reaching 40 degrees and above. If the heat persists, thunderstorm activity is likely to occur, bringing spells of rain in the late afternoons in the coming days." He added, "The summer is expected to continue until the third week of May, with monsoon anticipated to arrive on or after May 25. Climate patterns are under constant monitoring."