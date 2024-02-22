Telugu teacher arrested for beating students over low marks

Hyderabad: A teacher at Telangana Tribal Welfare Boys Gurukula School on Madiripuram Addar Road in Thirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district was apprehended by the police for physically punishing Class 10 students for securing low scores in their examinations.

The accused, identified as Lakshman Rao, a Telugu teacher, is alleged to have beaten at least 25 of 62 students who scored below his expectations, leaving them with swollen and red backs.

The assault sparked outrage among the local community, with parents — who were informed by students through a phone call — from Chandra thanda storming the school premises.

The angry parents confronted the teacher and provided immediate care to the affected students. Subsequently, the police were also notified.

Police sub-inspector Giridhar Reddy gathered testimonies from students to ascertain the details of the incident and took the Telugu teacher into custody.