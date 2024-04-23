Telugu medical student dies in a waterfall accident in Kyrgyzstan

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old Telugu medical student, Dasari Chandu, died while visiting a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

Chandu, the son of a halwa trader from Madugu village in Anakapalli district, had gone to Kyrgyzstan less than a year ago to pursue MBBS. According to family members, the university took the students on an excursion to the nearby waterfalls after their exams concluded.

Five students from Andhra Pradesh reportedly got wet standing under the waterfall. On Monday afternoon, Chandu's parents received the devastating news that their son got stuck and died.

Anakapalli MP Satyavathy has taken swift action and informed Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The minister has spoken to officials at the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan to facilitate the repatriation of Chandu's body to his hometown for final rites.