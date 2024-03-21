Telugu AI Voice Assistant Launching at AI Days 2024

Hyderabad: A Telugu AI voice assistant is set to be launched at the AI Days 2024, the largest AI and machine learning conference in the country, on March 30 and 31. It will enable users to access AI in their mother tongue. Additionally, a high-performance distributed supercomputer will be introduced, leveraging spare computer capacity in the state to run intensive AI/ML applications, according to Chaitanya, founder CTO of Ozonetel. The conference will feature over 70 speakers including Dr V.S. Ramachandran and Sunil Abraham, director of Facebook India.







