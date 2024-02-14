Telangana Speaker Suggests KTR to desist from running commentary

Hyderabad: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Reddy requested BRS leader and former minister K.T. Rama Rao to desist from making unfair comments against ministers and also stop running commentary in the Assembly when other members in the House were speaking.

Being a senior member of the House and having worked as a minister, it is not fair on your part to violate the norms, the Speaker said.

The Speaker made the suggestion when the Opposition leaders raised their voice objecting to the Congress ministers’ comments that the previous BRS government was involved in corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram project, during a discussion on the irrigation projects in the state.

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy faulted the BRS government for accepting to take only 299 tmcft of water while giving a higher share of 512 tmcft to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, when the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-1 had asked both the states to share nearly 800 tmcft of water. By agreeing to take a lesser portion of the water, the BRS government had worked against the interests of Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Not just one year, the BRS government agreed to take the lower share from the year 2016, Uttam Kumar Reddy added.

Enraged over these remarks, BRS leaders in the Opposition benches raised a pandemonium, when the Speaker had to request them to stop from violating the rules and speak when they will be given time during the discussion.