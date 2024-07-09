Telangana: Minister Ponnam Protest Over Protocol Breach at Balkampet temple

Hyderabad: The celestial wedding of Goddess Renuka Devi at the Yellamma temple in Balkampet turned into a political drama with transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar staging a protest in front of the famous temple for the violation of protocol.

The minister on Tuesday visited the temple to attend the annual celestial wedding, which draws lakhs of people from both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, the minister allegedly was not extended a proper protocol by temple authorities. As a result, Prabhakar tripped and sustained minor injuries as the crowd pushed him.

An irritated minister squatted outside the temple, and fumed at the temple administration and police authorities. He also criticised Hyderabad district collector Anudeep, who is overseeing arrangements

“At least when VIPs are coming, protocol should be followed. Why was there no security at the time,” he asked. Later, the minister entered the temple and took part in the wedding.

With the poor crowd management, other devotees also had a tough time on the day.

“I purchased the Kalyam ticket for Rs 2,500, which allows ticket holders to witness the ritual at the temple. But this morning despite having the tickets, we were not allowed inside the temple., Similarly, hundreds of people who purchased the ticket were kept out of the temple,” said Meghamala, one of the devotees.

She said there have been several lapses in arrangements, and said that the temple authorities have failed to manage the crowd properly.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle. Prabhakar said, “When an important event, which is attended by lakhs of people, is happening in the city, the DCP was not present. I myself had to control the crowd, it was a total lapse of planning.”

“I have a meeting with endowment minister Konda Surekha, where I will bring up this issue and also discuss arrangements for the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad and Secunderabad,” he said.