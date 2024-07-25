Telangana Police, TGANB Crackdown on Drugs in Schools and Colleges

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb drugs and psychedelics from educational institutions, the Telangana police along with Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has adopted new approaches to target the hotspots of drug activity. The anti-drug agency has combined human intelligence and technical intelligence, to create fear among drug peddlers and consumers.

Officials said they arrested three drug abusers recently at Artistry Pub and Novotel HICC, and raided a psychedelic party at Cave Pub, where 33 out of the 52 attendees tested positive for combinations of marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA.

TGANB said ensuring drug-free environments in schools and colleges is their highest priority.

Officials said crucial information led to the apprehension of 25 students from a college consuming marijuana. Counselling sessions for these students and their parents are being conducted to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

Similarly, 19 students of engineeringing colleges, four students from a culinary academy were caught consuming ganja.

Students from a private school and an engineering college were identified as consumers of e-cigarettes, which were sold by Ahmed and Jaffer. A student, who dropped out in his third year engineering due to drug abuse, was apprehended by TGNAB. They also had four cases in which government school students were consuming ganja chocolates In Kothur, Chityal, Jagtial and Nizamabad.