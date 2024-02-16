Telangana Police excel at All India Police Duty Meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana police bagged the Overall Championship at the All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow.

The state police won five gold, 7 silver medal at the meet.

The Telangana police achieved recognition in photography (gold, silver, Runners' Trophy), professional photography (gold, silver, winners' trophy)videography (silver, runners trophy).

In 2012, when Andhra Pradesh was united, the police team of the state won the Overall Championship. After 12 years, the Telangana police achieved the same record.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the winners of medals, DGP Ravi Gupta and other police officers for their excellence.