Telangana Pensioners Plan Protests for Pending Allowances

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pensioners' Joint Action Committee (TP-JAC), has chalked out a series of protests and a programme of action, demanding that the state government fulfil their long-pending demands, including the immediate release of four pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) and the enhancement of the Interim Relief (IR) from 5% to 20%.

In the letter, JAC Chairman K. Laxmaiah and Secretary General T. Shubhakar Rao also highlighted the growing frustration among pensioners owing to the long pendency of their problems

The JAC also demanded the immediate payment of bills sanctioned and pending in e-Kuber and the implementation of the previous Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendation for full pension after 20 years of service.





